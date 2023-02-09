POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was arrested recently after police say she violated a no-contact order and then battered three officers.
Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, has been charged with three counts of felony battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing arrest, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The incident began to unfold around 2 a.m. Sunday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Randolph Avenue after a person called to report Ariwite was at the residence in violation of a no-contact order.
Upon arrival, police observed a woman, later identified as Ariwite, walking from the front porch of the home to the back porch followed by loud pounding, according to the police report.
Officers went to the back porch area of the home, located Ariwite and asked her to come out of the back yard but she refused, police said.
Officers then began to place Ariwite in handcuffs for violating the no-contact order but she resisted, resulting in officers taking her to the ground, police said.
While on the ground, Ariwite kicked two officers in the head and then when she was being loaded into the police cruiser she kicked another officer and spat on him, police said.
She was subsequently charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Ariwite appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 6, during which her bond was set at $20,000.
She is due back in court on Feb. 16 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the three felony charges filed against her, Ariwite faces no less than three and up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000.
