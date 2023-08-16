LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A 38-year-old local woman was arrested recently after police say she battered another woman during an altercation in Lava Hot Springs.
Tasha Gibson, of Ammon, has been charged with felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Main Street in Lava Hot Springs for the report of an altercation between two women that possibly involved brass knuckles, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Deputies arrived on scene and interviewed the victim, who said Gibson attacked her with brass knuckles after the victim and her husband got into a verbal argument, deputies said.
Deputies noted that the victim had cuts, red marks and swelling on her face. According to the report.
Deputies then attempted to interview Gibson but she declined to participate. She was informed she was being placed under arrest for aggravated battery and decided to talk to deputies, according to the report.
Gibson then told deputies that it was a simple fight between two women and that she also suffered injuries as a result of the altercation, deputies said.
The deputy then asked Gibson if brass knuckles were used during the altercation and Gibson said that she did not use brass knuckles but that she did have several rings on her fingers at the time of the incident, according to the report. Officers seized five rings from Gibson as evidence, deputies said.
Gibson would also tell deputies that she was sorry the victim couldn't fight, according to the report.
Gibson was then arrested following the interview and subsequently transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which her bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the victim. Gibson posted the bond on Wednesday and was released.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Gibson to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 28.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Gibson faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
