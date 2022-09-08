Stacie Marie Dye

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say she threw beer bottles at bartenders at a local bar on Sept. 2.

Stacie Marie Dye, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with the two felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:47 p.m.