POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say she threw beer bottles at bartenders at a local bar on Sept. 2.
Stacie Marie Dye, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with the two felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:47 p.m.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the First National Bar in downtown Pocatello for the report of a disturbance inside the bar, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Police interviewed the bar bouncer upon arrival, who said Dye was kicked out of the bar and on her way out she threw two beer bottles at bartenders, police said.
One bartender told the officer that she observed Dye with a flask inside the bar and told Dye that she could not drink from the flask while inside the bar, according to police. When the bartender saw Day use the flask again she told her that she had to leave, police said
Dye then took a beer bottle, broke it over the counter and tossed it at one of the bartenders, narrowly missing her, police said.
Dye on her way out of the door grabbed another bottle and tossed it at the other bartender but also missed, police said.
Both bartenders told police they wanted Dye trespassed and charged as a result of the incident.
Dye was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which he bond was set at $25,000. Dye posted the bond on Thursday and was released from jail.
She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to the district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony aggravated assault charges, Dye faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.