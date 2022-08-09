Lydia Anna Hernandez

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say she gave birth to a baby boy in April that was suffering from opiate and amphetamine withdrawals.

Lydia Anna Hernandez, of Pocatello, was criminally charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation that began in April, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.