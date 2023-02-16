POCATELLO — A 24-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole beer from a gas station and then attempted to carjack a local woman.
Jaiten Lee Moss, 24, of Bannock County, has been charged with felony counts of robbery and burglary as well as misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest following the incident. He was also charged with misdemeanor petit theft for an alleged incident that occurred just prior to the attempted carjacking.
The incident began to unfold around 1:41 p.m. Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the Tobacco Connection at 301 S. Fourth Ave. for the report of an attempted carjacking, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with a woman who said a man, later identified as Moss, first entered a maroon Dodge Durango in the parking lot of the tobacco store before entering her vehicle, police said.
While officers were speaking with the woman, a man yelled to police that Moss was on the corner of East Bonneville Street and South Fourth Avenue. Moss fled from the area, and a foot pursuit ensued, with officers catching up to him in the parking lot of the Omni building about one block to the northeast, according to the report.
Moss struggled with arresting officers, police said, though he was ultimately placed in handcuffs and detained while officers completed the investigation.
After Moss was detained, officers returned to the tobacco store to interview witnesses. Officers spoke to the owner of the Dodge Durango, who said that Moss was observed rummaging through the SUV but that nothing was removed from the vehicle, police said.
The woman who contacted authorities about the attempted carjacking told officers that she had just purchased a carton of cigarettes, entered her vehicle and began backing up when Moss pulled open her driver’s side door and attempted to force himself inside the car, according to the report.
A bystander was able to help the woman exit the car with her car keys in hand, at which point Moss entered her car and barricaded himself inside, police said. The woman entered the tobacco store briefly and when she returned to the car, Moss had unlocked the passenger side door, at which point she tossed a soda all over him, police said.
At this juncture, Moss stole the carton of cigarettes from the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Just before the foot chase with police, Moss dropped the carton of cigarettes and the woman was able to retrieve them, police said.
The woman told officers that the incident caused her great concern for her safety.
While investigating the attempted carjacking, officers received the report of an alcohol theft at the Jacksons convenience store on South Fifth Avenue. Ultimately, it was determined Moss was the suspect in that theft as well and was subsequently charged with misdemeanor petit theft.
Moss was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge R. Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $40,000.
He is due back in court on March 1 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Moss faces no less than six years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
(1) comment
Brilliant
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.