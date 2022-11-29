POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed a woman’s television with a buck knife.
Tyler Robert Hensley, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a local woman arrived at the Pocatello Police Department and told officers that about an hour prior Hensley had showed up to her Pocatello home unannounced and forced himself inside, police said.
The woman told officers that Hensley started yelling at her, calling her names and then proceeded to pull out a buck knife and stab her television, according to the police report.
After stabbing her television, the man barricaded the woman inside of her bedroom and began stealing items from the home, police said.
The woman was able to eventually free herself from the bedroom and flee the residence through the front door. The woman ran over to a neighbor's home and waited for Hensley to leave the area before driving to the Pocatello Police Department to report the incident.
The woman told officers she was afraid Hensley would hurt her as he was threatening her and had harmed her in the past, police said.
The woman provided officers with an address for Hensley. Police responded to the residence and arrested Hensley without further incident, locating on his person a buck knife with an orange handle, police said.
At the Pocatello Police Department, Hensley admitted to stabbing the woman’s television with the buck knife located on his person during the arrest, but told officers the woman invited him over to the residence and let him inside when he arrived, according to the report.
Additionally, Hensley denied threatening to harm the woman during the incident Saturday but admitted to threatening to harm her previously, police said.
Hensley was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Carol “Tippi” Jarman for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Hensley is due back in court on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Additionally, prosecutors filed an enhancement against Hensley for using a deadly weapon during the commission of felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.