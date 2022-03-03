POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces a felony charge after police say he punched a man in the face and tried to strike him with numerous items including a folding table on Monday.
Jeremy Kyle Hughes, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated assault for an incident on Monday after having previously been cited for misdemeanor battery four times since Jan. 18, court records show.
The most recent incident began to unfold around 9:15 a.m. Monday when Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Park Lane for the report of a physical disturbance. Police had previously been dispatched to the same residence earlier in the day for a similar report, police said.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with a staff member for a local company that provides in-home care services to adults with disabilities in the Pocatello area. The staff member explained that he was responsible for providing care to Hughes and that he had again been battered by Hughes, according to police reports.
The staff member explained that Hughes had punched him twice in the nose and then attempted to strike him with several household items, including a plate, two framed pictures and a small folding table, police said.
The staff member told police that he was able to catch the swinging folding table and prevent it from striking him.
The officers attempted to inform Hughes that it was not acceptable for him to attack staff, Hughes said that he could attack staff if he wanted and that it was his right to do so, police said.
Hughes was subsequently charged with felony aggravated assault, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared for an arraignment hearing on March 1, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
Hughes is due back in court on March 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Hughes faces five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.