POCATELLO — A 40-year-old local man faces two felony charges after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat and attempted to stab her in the head with a screwdriver.
Bret Vernon Kynaston, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with attempted strangulation and aggravated assault, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor malicious injury to property following the incident, which began to unfold around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Police were dispatched to a Pocatello home after a witness called to report that Kynaston had attacked a local woman, police said.
Upon arrival, the victim told police that Kynaston grabbed her by the throat with his left hand and attempted to stab her in the head with a flathead screwdriver in his right hand, police said. The woman was able to block the screwdriver with her left hand, which resulted in a severe laceration, police said.
The woman told police that she was afraid Kynaston would harm her again or cause more damage to her home, according to police reports. The officers briefly inspected the home and located a Samsung television that had been stabbed three times with what appeared to be a screwdriver, police said.
Police officers located Kynaston sitting in a truck parked outside of the residence and observed there was a screwdriver in the bed of the vehicle, police said. He was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello without further incident.
Kynaston appeared in front of 6th District Judge Carol Jarman for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, court records show.
He is due back in court on March 28 for an preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation and aggravated assault charges, Kynaston faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.