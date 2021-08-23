POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been charged with two felony counts of injury to a child for leaving his two infant children unattended in the bathtub while preparing to smoke marijuana, according to police and court records.
Erick Rivera Lopez, 28, of Pocatello, was arrested on Friday and charged with the two felonies after Pocatello police and Pocatello Fire Department emergency medical personnel were dispatched to his home on the 800 block of Barton Road around 3:25 p.m. Friday for the report of a nearly 1-year-old child who was unconscious and not breathing, according to a Pocatello police report contained within an affidavit of probable cause document the Idaho State Journal obtained on Monday.
When Pocatello police arrived at the home, emergency medical personnel were already treating the nearly 1-year-old boy, said police, adding that they could smell an overpowering odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.
Rivera Lopez told police that his two children, a nearly 1-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl, were taking a bath together when he walked to the front of the home to answer the door, police said. Rivera Lopez said that when he returned to the bathroom, the nearly 1-year-old boy was under the water and was turning blue and gray, police said.
The nearly 1-year-old boy was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via ground ambulance for treatment, police said.
When officers questioned him about the smell of marijuana, Rivera Lopez told officers where it was located and provided permission for them to search the residence, according to police.
Police located a partially rolled marijuana joint and a large ash tray that contained several partially smoked joints in the kitchen, police said.
Police also located a glass pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.
The police report noted that Rivera Lopez allegedly left the two children unattended in the bathtub that was filled with approximately 6-10 inches of water.
Rivera Lopez was subsequently charged with the two felony injury to a child charges, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remained incarcerated as of Monday afternoon with a $10,000 bond.
Pocatello police on Monday said the nearly 1-year-old boy is expected to survive the incident, but could not comment on his current condition.
Rivera Lopez is due back in court on Aug. 30 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of the two felony injury to a child charges, Rivera Lopez faces no less than two and up to 20 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.