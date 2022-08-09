POCATELLO — A 44-year-old local man has been charged with multiple counts of stalking after police say he peeked through a woman’s apartment complex and threatened to kill her and her children.
Calob Dan Merrill, of Pocatello has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree stalking and four misdemeanor counts of second-degree stalking following an incident on Aug. 2 and a subsequent Pocatello police investigation.
The incident on Aug. 2 involved Merrill showing up to the apartment complex of a local woman and peeking in her windows, causing “substantial emotional distress” to the woman and her two children, according to Pocatello police records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
When police arrived on scene, the woman and several other witnesses provided police with numerous videos, emails and text messages Merrill sent them that contained threats and vulgarities, police said.
The woman provided police with more than 20 emails that were sent to her from Merrill beginning in February 2022 and up until the Aug. 2 incident.
Merrill was charged with two felony counts of first-degree stalking for sending threatening text messages about the victims two boys, and four counts of misdemeanor second-degree stalking for sending threatening text messages to the woman’s daughter, the father of the woman’s three children and the current wife of the children’s father, court records show.
Merrill was arrested on the 2500 block of Michelle Street on Aug. 3.
Merrill appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 4, during which his bond was set at $100,000 and no-contact orders were issued between him and the victim.
Merrill posted the $100,000 bond on Aug. 4 and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony first-degree stalking charges, Merrill faces between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. Each of the four misdemeanor second-degree stalking charges each carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.