Calob Dan Merrill

Calob Dan Merrill

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 44-year-old local man has been charged with multiple counts of stalking after police say he peeked through a woman’s apartment complex and threatened to kill her and her children.

Calob Dan Merrill, of Pocatello has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree stalking and four misdemeanor counts of second-degree stalking following an incident on Aug. 2 and a subsequent Pocatello police investigation. 