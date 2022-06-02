POCATELLO — A 30-year-old local man was arrested Thursday after striking a police cruiser and nearly hitting an officer during a high-speed chase that ended with police executing a PIT maneuver, authorities said.
Ryan D. Reyes, of Chubbuck, faces two counts of aggravated assault, eluding and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, following the incident, which began to unfold around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Pocatello police say narcotics detectives observed Reyes conduct a suspected drug transaction and a marked patrol vehicle attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the black 2008 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving near the Ross Dress for Less discount department store but Reyes fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
Reyes then fled into the Walmart parking lot before entering Interstate 86 heading eastbound, police said.
Reyes struck one Pocatello police vehicle, nearly struck a Pocatello police officer and hit at least one other motorist before Pocatello police initiated a PIT maneuver, ending the pursuit, according to police.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crashes. Chubbuck police also assisted during the incident.
Nobody was injured during the incident but police believe Reyes may have consumed significant amounts of drugs resulting in his transfer to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via ground ambulance.
It is expected that Reyes will be charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail later Thursday.