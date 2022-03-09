POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces a felony criminal charge after police say he threatened another man with a pocket knife on a Pocatello residential street Tuesday.
Gilberto Coronel, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 1:20 p.m., according to Pocatello police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pole Line Road for the report of several men who were involved in a physical disturbance. The responding officer was provided with identifying information about a vehicle that some of the men had exited. That car was located traveling southbound on Pole Line Road, police said.
The vehicle stopped on the 700 block of Bryan street and three men were located inside the car, of which one of them is the alleged victim in this incident. The victim explained that after leaving a gas station on Pole Line, Coronel approached him and challenged him to a fight, police said. The victim got back into the vehicle with the two other men and left the scene, driving over to the 800 block of Northgate Road, though Coronel followed them to that location, police said.
When the victim exited the vehicle for a second time, Coronel presented a pocket knife with a green handle, serrated blade and a hole in the blade, police said. Coronel then charged at the victim with the knife in his hand, swinging the knife at him twice in an attempt to cut him, police said.
The victim said Coronel nearly slashed his neck with both knife attacks and that he was afraid for his life, police said. That’s when the victim and the other two men got back into the car and left the scene.
While one officer interviewed the victim and other two men, another officer located Coronel in the area, police said. Coronel said he was disrespected and pulled up his jacket to show a clip of a pocket knife in his waistband, police said. Coronel also said that he was protecting himself, police added.
The victim told officers that he wished to pursue charges against Coronel, who was subsequently charged and arrested. Coronel was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Coronel appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Coronel is due back in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Coronel faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.