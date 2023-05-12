POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with animal cruelty in connection to the death of a dog, police said.
The animal cruelty charge against Christopher Neal Nichols of Pocatello was filed on April 21.
Pocatello police launched an investigation into the dog's death on April 12 after one of Nichols’ neighbors on South Hayes Avenue reported that he knew Nichols had just recently killed a dog, a 4-year-old German shepherd mix, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The neighbor told police that on April 10 he heard a dog whining and crying throughout the night and that early in the morning on April 11 he heard what sounded like three loud thumps and then the dog stopped making noise, police said.
The neighbor then saw Nichols bring a large garbage bag out of his home that appeared to be weighed down and put it inside of his car, according to the police report.
Police responded to Nichols’ mobile home and made contact with an adult female occupant who was present at the time of the alleged canine abuse, police said.
The woman told police that Nichols and another man were watching the dog for a relative and she believed Nichols had beaten and killed the canine, according to the police report.
The woman said she left the residence briefly and when she returned she observed Nichols choking the dog and then smothering it with a towel, adding that when she pushed him off of the dog and told him to stop he displayed a knife in his hand, police said.
After taking a shower, the woman said she saw blood all over the home and that Nichols told her to clean up the mess, police said. While cleaning up the blood, the woman found a bloody knife, which she put in a bag and disposed of, according to the police report. The woman said she never saw the dog again and believes Nichols killed the canine, police said.
Police did not say in their report how the dog was actually killed.
Police said the dog's body was never recovered.
Nichols, who was placed on probation in January after being convicted of eluding, drug possession and other felony charges, was asked to come into the office of his probation officer on April 20 regarding the dog.
Pocatello police interviewed him at the office and inquired about the incident, though Nichols denied knowing anything about a dog that was abused or killed.
Police responded to the home on South Hayes Avenue with an evidence technician where they observed dried blood on the floor and floorboards, said police. The blood samples were provided to the Idaho State Police forensic crime lab for testing, police said.
Nichols was subsequently charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty on April 21. He was scheduled to appear in front of a 6th District magistrate judge on May 2 but failed to show up for the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei described what Nichols is accused of doing to the dog as “heinous and unacceptable.”
“The acts committed against this animal should not be committed against any type of living creature,” Schei said. “If this case goes to trial and he is found guilty, he should be held accountable to whatever the limits of the law allow.”
Despite the horrific allegations, the limits of Idaho’s animal cruelty law prevent this case from rising to the level of felony charges. As it currently stands, Idaho’s animal cruelty law states that a person can only be charged with felony animal abuse if they have previously been convicted of two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in the past 15 years. Court records indicate Nichols has never been convicted of animal cruelty in the past.
Pennie Collinson, a resident of Coeur d’Alene who runs the animal advocacy group, Citizens of Idaho Against Domestic Animal Abuse, caught wind of this incident through a source close to the investigation. Collinson recently spoke to the Idaho State Journal about why this particular case is a sterling example for Idaho’s animal cruelty laws needing reform.
“In Idaho, you can kill three dogs before you face felony charges,” she said. “I believe the animal cruelty laws in Idaho are very, very bad.”
Collinson said in talking with a friend in law enforcement, she believes one way the statute could be changed is to add different degrees of animal abuse charges.
For instance a third-degree animal cruelty charge could be filed against someone who abused an animal unintentionally, such as forgetting about a dog and leaving the animal locked in a hot car though the dog survives.
A second-degree charge could involve a situation where an animal was intentionally abused but the abuse did not result in serious injury or death, Collinson said, adding that if serious injury or death did occur it would elevate the charge to first-degree animal cruelty.
“When I first learned of this incident I cried,” Collinson said about the allegations against Nichols. “I was crying, then I got upset and then I got very angry. And then I thought to myself, ‘I need to stand up to this. I need to do something about this because this dog needs a voice.'”
She continued, “I am just a huge advocate for children and pets and what happened to this dog is completely unacceptable.”
If convicted of the animal cruelty charge, Nichols faces up to six months in jail and a fine of between $100 and $5,000.
