CHUBBUCK — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into a relative’s home and stole numerous items.
Derrick J. Kutch, 32, of Chubbuck, has been charged with two counts of felony burglary following the incident, which began to unfold around 5:40 a.m. Monday.
The relative contacted the Chubbuck Police Department to report that he had surveillance footage of Kutch breaking into his Chubbuck home and leaving with numerous items, police said.
An officer responded to the home and reviewed the footage, which included 21 videos that depicted Kutch and another unidentified individual removing items from the home, police said.
The relative was unable to confirm exactly what was taken but said it appeared that Kutch removed an antique Coca-Cola lunchbox and other collectible items from a display case, police said.
The officer went back to the Chubbuck Police Department, reviewed all the footage and then sent a broadcast to other East Idaho law enforcement agencies to locate Kutch, police said.
Kutch was later located around 5:15 p.m. on Monday attempting to break into the Chubbuck home of his relative again, said police, adding that he was arrested and charged with two counts of felony burglary.
Kutch was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he currently remains incarcerated with a $15,000 bond.
Additionally, Kutch faces charges filed in December 2021 of felony possession of a controlled substance, a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Prosecutors had asked that bond in that case be set at $40,000, though Kutch was released from jail on his own recognizance, court records show.
Kutch is due back in court in relation to the two felony burglary charges on Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Kutch to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony burglary charges, Kutch faces no less than two and up to 20 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.