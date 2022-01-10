POCATELLO — A local man wanted in connection to two theft incidents from this past summer was arrested on New Year’s Day after police found his wallet inside of a vehicle that had recently been broken into, Pocatello police said.
Guyal Thayne Tendoy, 25, of Fort Hall, faces three counts of felony burglary in connection with three separate incidents, the most recent of which occurred on Jan. 1, court records show.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Sixth Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 after a person reported hearing screaming and seeing items out in the roadway, police said.
When police arrived on scene they located a four-way lug wrench, a boot, a coat and a quart of motor oil in the roadway, according to police reports.
Police said they also located a Chevrolet Tahoe that had its front windows broken out and parts that appeared to have come from the dash or center console that had been removed and thrown into the roadway.
Police learned the owner of the Tahoe resided in a nearby apartment complex and prepared to make contact with him, but along the way they noticed footprints in the snow from someone who appeared to be walking around barefoot, police said.
Police entered the apartment complex and could hear screaming coming from a floor above them. After making contact with the reporting party, police prepared to check the floor above them but decided to look in the elevator first, police said.
Inside the elevator, police located a man lying on the floor wearing only a thin sweater, his underwear and one sock that was halfway off the man’s foot, police said. The man, later identified as Tendoy, first gave police a false name before explaining that he was trying to get home but had no way of getting home, so he decided to crash in the elevator, police said.
Tendoy told police that he was really cold and that he didn’t know how long he was outside in the cold barefoot, so police dispatched an ambulance to the scene, police said.
When Tendoy stood up, police saw that he was lying on a boot, which matched the other boot found outside in the roadway, police said.
Tendoy was unable to tell the officers why he wasn’t wearing any pants or shoes, but police noted they could smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person.
Police were able to confirm who Tendoy was using his date of birth and his last name, and confirmed he had multiple outstanding warrants in Bannock County, police said. Tendoy told police he had no idea what they were talking about when they asked him about the Tahoe that appeared to have been burglarized, police said.
The officers contacted the Tahoe’s owner, who confirmed the vehicle was in good repair with no broken windows when he parked it, police said. The man gave permission to the officers to search the Tahoe. While looking in the backseat of the Tahoe, an officer located a pair of pants in which one leg had been shut inside the door, police said.
Inside the pants, officers located a wallet that contained Tendoy’s identification card, police said.
Tendoy was subsequently charged with felony burglary, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Tendoy was also charged with two additional counts of felony burglary for pawning two weed trimmers that had been stolen from Tractor Supply in July 2021, police said.
Tendoy appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 3, during which his bond was set at $20,000.
Tendoy is due back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the three felony burglary charges, Tendoy faces no less than three and up to 30 years in prison and up to $150,000 in fines.