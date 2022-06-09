POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he attacked employees of a local restaurant and tossed furniture around, breaking items inside the business.
Darion Tyron Vinson Jr., of Pocatello, faces one felony count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property following the incident.
The alleged attack occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when employees of the Mandarin House restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue overheard a man, later identified as Vinson, and a woman arguing in the parking lot of the former location for Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Cedar Street, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
When an employee of Mandarin House looked out the front doors of the eatery, Vinson shouted at him “quit (expletive) looking at me,” and began walking across the street toward Mandarin House, police said.
The employee retreated inside the business but Vinson followed him, shouting at the employee before pushing him with both hands causing the employee to fall down and strike his head, police said. Vinson then mounted the employee, attempted to strangle him with his left hand and was striking him with his right hand, according to police.
The employee did not lose consciousness but was afraid that Vinson was going to significantly injure him, police said.
A second employee of the restaurant and the general manager, Kevin Cao, intervened to stop Vinson from injuring the first employee, resulting in the first employee being able to free himself and run away, according to police.
Vinson then grabbed a chair and threw it at the first employee, striking a table and breaking several porcelain statues, said police, adding that Vinson then started chasing the second employee around the restaurant.
The second employee ran and hid under a table but Vinson followed her, grabbing her by the feet and trying to pull her out from underneath the table, police said. At one point Vinson lifted the table in an attempt to grab the second employee just before Pocatello police officers entered the restaurant, police said.
“I was trying to get him to stop chasing my employees around the restaurant,” Cao said. “When he went after the (second employee) she hid under the table and he tried to grab her and pull her out but she was holding on for dear life. That’s when he lifted the glass tabletop and was swinging it at me but the cops came in and he dropped it and said he was sorry.”
When officers entered the business, Vinson raised his hands in the air and surrendered, police said. Vinson was subsequently arrested without further incident.
Cao told the Journal on Thursday that the first employee received a minor concussion when he fell and struck his head and that the second employee was screaming at the top of her lungs throughout the ordeal. Additionally, Cao said there were two couples dining inside the restaurant at the time who also took cover underneath their tables.
Mandarin House posted to Facebook early Thursday morning thanking the Pocatello Police officers for their speedy response to the incident.
"We want to take a moment to say THANK YOU to Pocatello Police Department/EMT’s for their quick (response) to our 911 call at 826 p.m., when a mad individual came in, physically assaulted two of our employees, and damaged our property,” the Facebook post read. “Everyone is getting better emotionally, some of our front staff/customers are still very traumatized from this violent experience. Once again, thank you for being there in a time of need.”
Vinson was transported to the Bannock County Jail following the incident. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $75,000 an no-contact orders were issued between him and the victims, court records show.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Vinson to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 21.
If convicted of the felony battery with the intent to commit a serious felony charge, Vinson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.