POCATELLO — A 31-year-old local man was arrested Sunday after police say he entered a local business with the intent to commit a theft or felony crime.
Joseph Ray James, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of burglary and is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, according to court and police records.
The incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when Pocatello Police were dispatched to SME Steel at 669 W. Quinn Road for the report of a man who had broken into and stolen items from a vending machine, police said.
Story continues below video
Upon arrival, police came into contact with James who was sitting with four bags of chips and two candy bars next to him, police said. When police attempted to interview James he refused, police said.
Police then spoke to an SME Steel employee who showed police that a piece of metal was used to break the front glass of the vending machine, police said.
The employee said he spoke to James about the incident before police arrived, and James told him that he used to work at SME Steel about three or four years ago, that he absolutely hated it and he was there “to cause discontent.”
James was charged with felony burglary, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail, police said.
James appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
James is due back in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, James faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.