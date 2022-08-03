Robert Reed Stacey

Robert Reed Stacey

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 47-year-old local man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he entered a Pocatello storage unit last month in which over $1,700 worth of items had been stolen.

Robert Reed Stacey, of Pocatello, was charged and arrested for the June 25 incident on July 29 following a Pocatello Police investigation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.