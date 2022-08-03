POCATELLO — A 47-year-old local man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he entered a Pocatello storage unit last month in which over $1,700 worth of items had been stolen.
Robert Reed Stacey, of Pocatello, was charged and arrested for the June 25 incident on July 29 following a Pocatello Police investigation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Pocatello police began investigating the burglary on July 11 after the owners of a local storage unit contacted police to report a unit had been burglarized.
The owners provided police with security camera footage that showed three individuals, one of whom was identified as Stacey, entering a locked unit.
The person who was renting the unit provided police with a list of items that were stolen from the storage unit, which included a canopy, photo blind, 2 studded snow tires and other items that were valued collectively at $1,764, police said.
Stacey was located operating a motorcycle in the area of South Second Avenue on July 29 and detained before being questioned by police.
During the interview, Stacey admitted to police that he opened the storage unit door but denied stealing any items from the unit, police said.
He was subsequently charged with felony burglary, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Stacey appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Stacey is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, Stacey faces between one and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.