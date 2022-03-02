POCATELLO — A local man who police say disguised himself as an employee to steal items from the Blackfoot Walmart in December now faces numerous felony charges in Bannock County, according to police and court records.
Cody Gene Anson, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of first-degree stalking, two counts of intimidating a witness, domestic battery and attempted strangulation following five separate incidents involving the same Pocatello woman alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2021, court records show. All the charges against Anson were filed last month after the woman came forward with the allegations, according to police and court records.
The attempted strangulation charge stems from an incident on Oct. 26, 2019, in which Anson allegedly choked the woman with both hands for several seconds, police said. The woman told police that Anson becomes violent when drinking alcohol, which he was doing that day, according to police reports. Anson allegedly prevented the woman from leaving her home and tried to take her car keys before the alleged attack, police said.
Police attempted to contact Anson at his Pocatello home and later by phone but were unsuccessful and an arrest warrant charging Anson with felony attempted strangulation was issued, police said.
Another incident occurred on Jan. 1, 2020, in which Anson is accused of grabbing the same woman by the back of the head and slamming her face into the dashboard of a vehicle, police said. The Pocatello police were asked to investigate the incident in December 2021, police said.
The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in 2020 following a night out drinking at a local bar, police said. After leaving the bar in their vehicle, Anson allegedly grabbed the woman and slammed her face into the dash, causing her to lose consciousness.
The woman awoke a short while later to Anson dragging her by her feet near the Portneuf River, police said. The woman said Anson told her that he thought she was dead and he was going to dispose of her body, according to police reports. The woman said she was in fear for her life, police said.
The woman would later go to Portneuf Medical Center where she received treatment for a broken nose and significant bruising to her head, face and neck area, police said. Anson was subsequently charged with felony domestic battery.
Anson was charged with the two felony counts of intimidating a witness for allegedly trying to coerce the woman on Feb. 3, 2020, and Feb. 13, 2020, to not testify at a criminal court proceeding by telling her the potential penalty for a felony charge and mentioning the fact that he could be incarcerated when his mom dies, according to court records. Anson was also charged with felony first-degree stalking for following her and showing up to her home in spite of a no-contact order, police said.
The other first-degree felony stalking charge was filed after Anson sent the woman numerous text messages, left a pair of boots on her front porch as a means to apologize and tried to call her on the phone approximately 20 times using his phone as well as other unknown phones in December 2021, police said. All of the attempts to contact the woman happened at a time in which the woman had an active protection order issued between her and Anson.
Anson also faces charges in Bingham County related to the Walmart incident in December including two counts of burglary and one count of injury to jail property, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of petit theft, providing false information to law enforcement and unlawful entry.
Bannock County prosecutors have filed a persistent violator enhancement against Anson as well, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by at least five years and up to life.
Anson appeared in front of 6th District Judge Carol “Tippi” Jarman on Feb. 24, during which his bond was set at $25,000. He posted the bond on Feb. 25 and was released from jail.
Anson is due back in court on March 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony first-degree stalking, two counts of intimidating a witness, domestic battery and attempted strangulation charges, Anson faces no less than two and up to 45 years in prison and a fine of up to $180,000.