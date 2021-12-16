POCATELLO — Investigators with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Pocatello man earlier this week for allegedly possessing child pornographic materials and attempting to destroy the evidence.
Benjamin Ray Frasure was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with five felony counts of possessing sexually exploitative materials involving children and one felony count of felony concealment of evidence following an Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, Task Force investigation launched in May, according to police reports and charging documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
The investigation into Frasure began to unfold on May 10 when an ICAC investigator received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that stated Kik Messenger, a free instant messaging mobile app with an internal web browser, had identified 10 videos depicting child sexual abuse materials that were uploaded on April 12, police said.
Some of the child sexual abuse materials were uploaded more than once and investigators were unable to ascertain the age of the children in two other videos, police said.
The ICAC investigator filed a subpoena to the internet service provider associated with the IP addresses in which the materials were uploaded and were provided with an address to a Pocatello home that Frasure was living at, police said.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators were involved in an ongoing investigation involving that address in 2015 but the case was closed after the homeowner blamed a transient who was living at the homes being the one who downloaded child sexual abuse materials to the computer in the home, police said. Police said they also located a lock-picking set in the home.
On Dec. 15, ICAC investigators along with Pocatello police, a United States Postal Service investigator, Idaho Falls Police and 6th District Probation and Parole officers executed a search warrant of the Pocatello home Frasure was staying at, police said. Police seized a computer from the home and also located “spy cameras” that were installed throughout the home, police said.
During the search warrant, Frasure was detained and then transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning.
During the interview with police, Frasure said that the email address used to upload the child sexual abuse materials to Kik Messenger belonged to him, but that he hadn’t used the messaging app for 20 years. Kik Messenger was originally released in October 2010.
When police began to question Frasure about the child sexual abuse materials uploaded to Kik Messenger he refused to answer any other questions and asked for an attorney.
Police were initially unable to find Frasure’s phone, though they did find a phone charger in his room, police said. Frasure said that he was listening to music from his phone in the car before he was detained, police said.
Frasure was being surveilled before he was detained and police noted that the officers following Frasure lost sight of him briefly when Frasure was stopped behind a school bus. An officer drove around the area and located a phone in a gutter. ICAC investigators were able to get Frasure to tell them the passcode to his phone and that code opened the phone that was recovered, police said.
A forensic analysis of both the computer and the cellphone is currently underway, police said.
Frasure was subsequently charged with five felony counts of possessing sexually exploitative materials involving children and one felony count of felony concealment of evidence before being booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Frasure appeared in front of 6th District Judge R. Todd Garbett on Thursday, during which his bond was set at $50,0000. Frasure was also on felony probation and ordered to remain in jail with a no-bond hold, court records say.
Frasure is due back in court on Dec 27 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from magistrate to district court for trial.
If convicted of the six felony charges against him, Frasure faces up to 55 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.