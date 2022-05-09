IDAHO FALLS — A Shelley man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a woman’s house, choked her, and told her he was going to shoot her.
Police were called to the victim’s residence at 5:44 p.m. Saturday. She said Michael Eatinger, 47, had been stalking her residence despite a civil protection order between them.
The victim said Eatinger broke into her home looking for a man he believed was there. She said that when she tried to stop Eatinger he grabbed her by the neck and threw her against a wall. She said Eatinger also slapped her face and told her he was going to shoot her.
The responding officer observed red marks on the side of the victim’s face and around her neck. A witness said they saw Eatinger enter the property and grab the victim, but did not see the rest of the confrontation.
The victim said Eatinger was at her residence often. She shared security footage that showed Eatinger outside her house at 3 a.m. knocking on her window. In another incident, she said he entered her backyard and tried to break a home security camera. She said she had also seen Eatinger in the neighbor’s yard with night vision goggles.
Police were called to the residence again at 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a man at the residence said Eatinger was trying to enter the house through a window. A security camera had been knocked over, but the recording did not capture who knocked it down.
Police were at the residence until 6 a.m. when a car drove by the area at high speeds. An officer pursued the car and saw it run several stoplights. The car stopped when the officer activated his siren, and police identified the driver as Eatinger.
Eatinger had a pair of night vision goggles, a can of bear spray, a baseball bat and brass knuckles in the car when he was arrested.
Eatinger was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including battery, two counts of violation of a protection order and reckless driving.
A no-contact order was issued between Eatinger and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 20 in Bonneville County Court.