POCATELLO — A 62-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he maced two men in the face with bear spray.
Wesley De Villeneuve Daniel, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident.
Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with two men who said they had been sprayed in the face with what they believed to be pepper spray, police said.
The men said they let both of their children take a walk near the Restlawn Cemetery while waiting for dinner to be ready and were in the process of picking the boys up in a pickup truck when the incident occurred, according to police.
While driving to get the two children, one of the men noticed a gray van was following them and slowed down a little bit, said police, adding that the driver of the van, later identified as Daniel, pulled up alongside of the truck and appeared to be aggressive.
Police said in the report that Daniel looked at the two men and shouted, “My (expletive) kids live here,” to which one of the men replied, “Why are you so mad?”
Daniel then sprayed both of the men with bear spray, said police, adding that officers observed bear spray residue on the side of the truck. Both men had swelling in the face, puffy eyes and redness around the neck, police added.
Police searched the area and located a gray van that fit the men’s description parked at an apartment complex on South Fifth Avenue. While in the area, police observed a man, later identified as Daniel, stick his head out of a window and went and interviewed him
Daniel said he was not following the men, but was just trying to check if they were okay because he was a former search and rescue volunteer, according to police.
Daniel admitted to “popping” the men when interviewed by police, later clarifying the statement to say that he did spray them with bear spray, police said. Daniel said he sprayed the men in self-defense but said the men did not threaten him in any way, police added.
Daniel was subsequently charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Daniel appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000. Daniel posted the bond on Tuesday and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on Aug. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of both felony aggravated battery charges, Daniel faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.