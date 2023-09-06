POCATELLO — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he attacked a woman and attempted to strangle her.
Paul Macias Villalobos, of Chubbuck, was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold around 5:53 p.m. on Saturday.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 700 block of Richland Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival, officers observed a man walking down Richland Avenue who matched the description of the person involved in the altercation with the woman, said police, adding that the man was later identified as Villalobos.
Officers detained Villalobos in handcuffs and placed him in the back of a patrol car while they interviewed the female victim involved in the incident, according to the report.
The woman told officers that Villalobos arrived at her residence visibly intoxicated and asked to come inside to use the restroom though the woman declined because her grandchildren were home, police said.
The woman said that Villalobos got angry and said, “Woman I could,” before proceeding to grab her by the throat and attempting to strangle her, according to the report. The woman told officers that Villalobos used both his hands and his arms to attempt to strangle her, police said.
The woman’s son also allowed officers to review security cameras installed at the home that captured the incident, according to the report.
Police noted in the report that the video shows Villalobos backing the woman into a corner on the porch before using his arms and hands to push her throat up against a wall.
The woman told police that she was in fear for her life and was having difficulty breathing following the incident.
Officers attempted to interview Villalobos about the incident but he refused to cooperate, police said.
Villalobos was then charged, arrested and booked at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which prosecutors requested his bond be set at $50,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 19.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Villalobos faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.