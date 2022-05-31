A Ucon man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly rubbed broken glass into a woman’s legs and fought with the officers who responded.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers were called to a local hotel after a caller reported a man, later identified as 20-year-old Alexander Silvas, was attacking a woman and causing a scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, as soon as an officer arrived on scene Silvas reportedly began banging on the officer’s patrol car’s passenger-side window and attempted to open the door.
When the officer exited his patrol car, Silvas reportedly ran and dove head-first through an open window of a nearby car. A woman inside began screaming.
During the ensuing struggle, Silvas reportedly grabbed the officer’s genitals and ignored orders to stop resisting. Silvas also tried to grab the officer’s equipment, including his holstered Taser.
Silvas reportedly grabbed the officer’s radio and threw it. A second officer arrived on scene, and Silvas also reportedly grabbed that officer’s genitals and tried to pull the officer’s gun from its holster.
More officers arrived on scene and were able to detain Silvas. The two initial responding officers reportedly suffered cuts from broken glass in the area and were treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Police talked to the woman in the car who said Silvas had attacked her before police arrived. She said they had been talking when Silvas forced his fingers into her mouth and began pulling her cheeks apart “as if ripping her face open.” The victim reportedly had visible cuts on her lips from the incident.
The woman said she forced Silvas out of the car and locked the doors. He then reportedly broke a window. She said Silvas began rubbing the broken glass from the window into her legs before running off. Police observed multiple cuts on the victim’s legs and hands.
A second woman who reportedly witnessed the incident approached the car after she said she heard the victim screaming. The witness said she saw Silvas running around the parking lot while yelling. He then reportedly approached the witness and headbutted her in the mouth, causing her lip to swell.
Silvas was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, two charges of assault or battery upon certain personnel and one count of attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was also charged with battery, resisting arrest and malicious injury to property, all misdemeanors.
Silvas’ bond was set at $100,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 10 in Bonneville County Court.