POCATELLO — A 29-year-old local man was arrested in Pocatello Monday and charged with a felony for allegedly injuring a woman in front of her children during a physical altercation inside a vehicle.
Eric Morgan Eschief, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony domestic battery in the presence of a child for a Monday incident in which he allegedly struck a woman in the face and pulled out some of her hair while her two children, ages 8 and 3, were inside the vehicle, according to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
The incident began to unfold around 8:20 p.m. when Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Pocatello Creek Road and West Moonlight Mine Road for the report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman, according to reports. Dispatch was informed that the man was intoxicated and was in possession of a knife, police said.
When deputies arrived in the area they located the woman sitting inside a black Chevrolet Trailblazer and located the man, later identified as Eschief, standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
Police detained Eschief in handcuffs, removed a black sheath holstering a 6- to 7-inch blade from his waistband and placed him in the back of a police vehicle, police said.
Eschief told deputies on scene that he was supposed to enter a nearby recovery center but his entrance date was pushed back a week and that he and the woman began arguing about him allegedly being under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Unprompted, Eschief said he did not hit the woman, police said.
The woman told police that she was not happy about Eschief being drunk and a verbal argument ensued while she was driving and Eschief was sitting in the passenger seat, police said. The verbal argument led to Eschief becoming upset, grabbing her by the hair and pushing her head against the driver’s side window several times, police said.
The woman also said Escheif gouged her in the eye and grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to drive the vehicle off the roadway, police said. Deputies observed scratch marks under the woman’s eye and some dried blood on her face, police said.
The 8-year-old boy also told police that he tried to get Eschief to stop hitting his mother, police said.
Eschief was subsequently charged with felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Eschief appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric S. Hunn on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Eschief and the woman, court records say.
Eschief is due back in court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from magistrate to district court for trial.
If convicted of the felony domestic battery in the presence of a child charge, Eschief faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.