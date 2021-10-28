POCATELLO — A 30-year-old Ammon man was arrested Thursday following a high-speed police chase through two East Idaho counties, police said.
Alexander McNair was taken into police custody and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls via ground ambulance following the incident, which resulted in McNair crashing and rolling the dark-colored Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving during the chase, police said.
The incident began to unfold around noon Thursday when a Pocatello police officer observed a man, later identified as McNair, attempting to hide his face as he walked into the Maverik convenience store at 2100 E. Center St. in Pocatello, police said.
The officer ran the plates of the Eclipse that McNair had exited and they were registered to a different type of vehicle, police said. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle on South 19th Avenue, but McNair acted as if he was going to pull over then sped away at a high rate of speed, police said.
Near the intersection of South 19th Avenue and East Terry Street, McNair ran a stop sign and almost lost control of the vehicle, said police, adding that the pursuit was discontinued at that time due to safety reasons.
An officer observed McNair heading northbound on Interstate 15 and was unable to turn around and follow the vehicle, so Pocatello police put out a broadcast of the vehicle to other agencies with an attempt to locate the car, police said.
Blackfoot police officers located the vehicle on Highway 91 near the intersection of Minor Street and initiated a pursuit, police said. McNair continued to evade police heading north toward Idaho Falls on Highway 91, police said.
Speeds reached in excess of 105 mph, police said.
McNair attempted to avoid an Idaho State Police spike strip near the intersection of 1200 East and 1500 North, lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said.
McNair was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and had the car land on top of him, police said.
He was subsequently transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
McNair is expected to be booked into the Bingham County Jail following his release from the hospital, police said.
McNair will face a felony charge of eluding police for the incident, police said. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and additional charges against McNair may be filed later, police said.
Nobody else was injured during the incident, police said.
This is an developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.