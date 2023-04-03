CHUBBUCK — A 47-year-old Fort Hall man was recently arrested after police say he stole a case of beer from a local gas station and then crashed his car while attempting to evade police during a traffic stop, police said.
Richard Francis Matsaw, was arrested on March 24 and charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor charges of petit theft and resisting arrest, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 10 p.m. on March 24 when officers attempted to stop a Toyota Camry near the intersection of New Day Parkway and Hiline Road, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The driver of the Camry, later identified as Matsaw, pulled over about 100 yards after officers initiated their lights and sirens, said police, adding that as soon as the officers exited the patrol car, Matsaw fled the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers opted not to pursue Matsaw because of poor road conditions, but decided to follow the same road that Matsaw was on when he fled the scene, police said.
A short distance down the road officers located the Camry, which had slid off of Hiline Road and was stuck in a snowbank, according to the report.
Officers ordered Matsaw to exit the vehicle, though he initially yelled back at officers, “No, I want you to shoot me,” police said.
Matsaw did eventually exit the vehicle and was subsequently arrested without further incident, police said.
Matsaw refused to complete a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol content level and told officers that he would fight police and hospital staff if they attempted to draw his blood at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to the report.
Matsaw was transported to PMC where three officers held him down so that a nurse could draw his blood, police said.
Matsaw, who had previously been convicted of driving under the influence twice, was then cited with felony DUI and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on March 27, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
Prosecutors on Thursday will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the felony DUI charge, Matsaw faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
A persistent violator enhancement filed against him could extend any prison sentence levied against him by no less than five years and up to life in prison.
