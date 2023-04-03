Richard Francis Matsaw

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

CHUBBUCK — A 47-year-old Fort Hall man was recently arrested after police say he stole a case of beer from a local gas station and then crashed his car while attempting to evade police during a traffic stop, police said.

Richard Francis Matsaw, was arrested on March 24 and charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor charges of petit theft and resisting arrest, court records show.

