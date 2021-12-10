POCATELLO — A 49-year-old local man was arrested Thursday after police say he sexually abused two underage girls and took nude photographs of them at his birthday party on Sunday.
Dustin William Lowery, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with six sex crimes against children following a Pocatello police investigation, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
Lowery has been charged with one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16, one count of child sexual abuse, one count of sexual battery of a child age 16 to 17, one count of sexual battery by making photographs of a child age 16 to 17, one count of producing child sexually exploitative material and one count of distributing child sexually exploitative material, all felonies, court records say.
The investigation into the incident involving Lowery began to unfold around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, the same day of Lowery’s birthday party at his Pocatello home, police said.
A mother and her two daughters, age 15 and 17, arrived at the Pocatello Police Department to report the alleged sexual abuse, according to police.
Both the underage girls participated in forensic interviews at a local child advocacy center on Tuesday, police said.
One of the girls told the interviewer that Lowery had been inappropriately touching her throughout the party and had offered alcohol to her, her cousin and her sister on numerous occasions, police said.
The girl said a short time later she and her sister went into the garage to look at a motorcycle that Lowery said he had purchased for one of her cousins, police said. While in the garage, Lowery convinced the girls to let him take half-nude photographs of her and her sister sitting on the motorcycle, police said.
The girl told police that after the photographs were taken, Lowery texted the photographs to her, which included photos in which the girls were fully clothed and half-nude, police said.
Pocatello police completed a forensic download of the girl’s phone and recovered five screenshots of text messages sent from Lowery to the girl that included photographs depicting the two underage girls half-nude, police said.
The other underage girl told a forensic interviewer that Lowery had grabbed a hole in her pants and pulled on it, causing it to rip up toward her hip area and would later reach inside the hole and touch her inappropriately, police said.
Pocatello police on Thursday responded to Lowery’s place of employment on U.S. Highway 30 where they detained him, seized his phone and placed it into airplane mode to preserve any potential evidence, police said.
Lowery was taken to the Pocatello Police Department for an interview, during which he said he consumed a large amount of alcohol and admitted to ripping one of the girl’s pants but denied ever touching either of the two girls inappropriately, according to police. Lowry also admitted to police that he remembered taking photographs of the two girls and that some of them depicted the girls half-nude, but that the photos had since been deleted, police said.
Pocatello police completed a forensic download of Lowery’s phone and did not recover any child pornographic materials from the device or his digital cloud storage account, according to police.
Lowery was subsequently charged with the six felony sex crimes against children, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Lowery appeared in front of 6th District Judge Carol Jarman for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which his bond was set at $100,000 and no-contact orders were issued between him and the two underage girls, court records show.
Lowery is due back in court on Dec. 22 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all the felony sex crimes against children aside from the lewd conduct charge, Lowery faces up to 135 years in prison and up to $125,000 in fines. The felony lewd conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.