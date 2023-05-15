POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local man was arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly punched a police officer in the face at a popular Pocatello bar.
Kyle Coker Hacheglemal, of Bannock County, was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. Saturday following a disturbance at the Clydesdale Bar on North Fifth Avenue, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Pocatello police officers were on patrol early Saturday morning when they observed a woman and Hacheglemal involved in a physical disturbance with Clydesdale Bar security personnel, police said.
Police responded and separated Hacheglemal and the woman from bar security staff and began interviewing them.
While speaking with Hacheglemal, a second woman exited the bar and Hacheglemal moved toward her in a fighting stance, according to the police report.
When officers attempted to prevent Hacheglemal from approaching the second woman, he pushed an officer and then punched him in the face, police said.
Officers forced Hacheglemal to the ground and attempted to put him in handcuffs but he resisted, moving his arms under his chest and shouting profanities at the officers, according to the police report.
Police said they had to put Hacheglemal in a WRAP restraint device, after which Hacheglemal said, “What up (expletive), you want to kill me?”
Hacheglemal was subsequently placed in the back of a police car and transported to the Bannock County Jail on charges of felony assault on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Hacheglemal appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Prosecutors at a May 25 preliminary hearing will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Hacheglemal to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony assault on a police officer charge, Hacheglemal faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.