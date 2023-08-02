POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday after almost slamming into a police cruiser during a high-speed chase that ended after spike strips were deployed, Pocatello police said.
Andrae Kenneth Griggs, of Pocatello, has been charged with assault or battery on certain personnel and eluding, both felonies, following the incident, court records show.
Pocatello police around noon Tuesday received the report that a 1971 tan Ford F-250 that had been reported stolen out of Bonneville County was spotted on Wayne Avenue, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
A police officer in an unmarked vehicle began following the vehicle and quickly initiated his lights and sirens after the driver of the stolen truck, later identified as Griggs, began driving erratically, police said.
The pursuit continued on several busy residential streets and Griggs at one point began driving the wrong way on one-way streets at high rates of speed, according to the report.
Near the intersection of East Clark Street and North Fifth Avenue, Griggs drove directly toward a Pocatello police cruiser that was parked in the middle of the intersection in a matter that was “enough to justify aggravated assault on a police officer” charges, police said.
Idaho State Police troopers deployed spike strips on South Fifth Avenue near the Pocatello Visitor Center, striking two of the stolen truck's tires, though the pursuit continued onto Interstate 15, according to the report.
Speeds on the interstate were reduced to about 30 or 40 mph after the truck’s tires were spiked and eventually Griggs was taken into custody without further incident after the vehicle came to a stop, police said.
Police located some items of drug paraphernalia inside of the truck and Griggs told police that he ran from officers because he knew he had a few things inside the vehicle that were illegal, according to the report.
Griggs was subsequently arrested and booked inside the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 15 will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Griggs to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony charges filed against him, Griggs faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.
