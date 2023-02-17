Jaiten Lee Moss

Jaiten Lee Moss

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 24-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole beer from a gas station and then attempted to carjack a local woman.

Jaiten Lee Moss, 24, of Bannock County, has been charged with felony counts of robbery and burglary as well as misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest following the incident. He was also charged with misdemeanor petit theft for an alleged incident that occurred just prior to the attempted carjacking.

Tags

(1) comment

Mike Mathews

Brilliant

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.