Franklin County Sheriff's Office file photo stock image
Franklin County Sheriff's Office file photo

PRESTON — A 55-year-old local man accused of murdering his wife in Franklin County on Sunday told police she first attempted to kill him, according to court records.

Douglas James Gildemeister, of Preston, was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder and failure to timely report a death to law enforcement. He also faces a felony enhancement for using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.