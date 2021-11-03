MCCAMMON — A 32-year-old local man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday stemming from an incident last month in which police say he attempted to strangle a woman.
Ric J. Meczywor, of McCammon, was initially charged with one felony count of attempted strangulation on Oct. 5 for an alleged incident on Oct. 4, according to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained on Wednesday.
The incident on Oct. 4 began to unfold around 5:18 p.m. when Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of 13th and State streets in McCammon for the report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman, police said.
Story continues below video
When deputies arrived, they came into contact with a person who witnessed the incident and said that he heard loud yelling outside of his residence, police said. The witness told police that he could hear the woman crying and asking for the man, later identified as Meczywor, to stop hitting her, police said.
When police interviewed the woman, she said that she and Meczywor began arguing about a phone and that he pushed her down to the ground, police said. While on the ground, the woman told police that Meczywor put his hands around her neck and choked her until she could not breathe, according to police.
Deputies observed red marks on the back of the woman’s neck and on the front of her neck below her chin, police said.
She was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released, police said.
When deputies interviewed Meczywor, he denied pushing her down or attempting to strangle her, police said.
Meczywor was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. On Oct. 18, Meczywor was released from jail to court services with conditions that he complete daily drug and alcohol testing, according to court records.
On Oct. 26 a pretrial release violation affidavit was submitted to the courts stating Meczywor never checked in with court services upon his release. His pretrial release was revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Deputies arrested Meczywor on Monday. He is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail with a no-bond hold.
Meczywor’s attempted strangulation case is set to go to trial on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records. He had previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the attempted strangulation charge, Meczywor faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.