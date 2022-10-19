Jacob Douglas Kolsen

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman.

Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery.

