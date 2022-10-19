POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman.
Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery.
The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5 when Pocatello police received the report of a traffic accident on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road.
Police observed a white Buick sedan had driven off the roadway and struck three vehicles in an adjacent parking lot. A woman who witnessed the crash then exited her white Chrysler van to render assistance to the driver of the Buick, who was later identified as Kolsen, police said.
Kolsen then attempted to steal the woman’s Chrysler van, pushing her out of the way of the driver’s side door before entering the vehicle, the woman told police. Kolsen was unable to get the van into gear and eventually fled from the area on foot, police said.
Another responding officer located a man that matched Kolsen’s description about one block away running from the scene, according to the police report.
The man was identified as Kolsen and detained while officers investigated the incident, police said. Officers noted that Kolsen’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred and he was extremely confused, police said.
Kolsen was transported to the Pocatello Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence where he refused to complete roadside sobriety tests or complete a blood alcohol content breathalyzer test.
Officers sought and were able to obtain a search warrant to draw Kolsen’s blood and he was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Kolsen appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 6, during which his bond was set at $20,000.
Kolsen waived his preliminary hearing but was released from jail on his own recognizance on Wednesday, court records show.
The case has not yet been elevated from the magistrate to district court level. Once that happens, a trial date will be set in the case.
If convicted of the felony attempted grand theft charge, Kolsen faces no less than one and up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
The three misdemeanor charges collectively carry a maximum penalty of up to two years in county jail and a fine of up to $3,000.
