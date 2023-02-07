Jonathan Evans

Jonathan Evans

 Nez Perce County Jail Photo

LEWISTON — Officers arrested a man suspected of running over a woman who was trying to prevent him from drinking and driving, according to a release from the Lewiston Police Department on Sunday.

Jonathan Evans, 36, of Lewiston, is accused of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.