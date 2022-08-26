Daniel Andrade

POCATELLO — Police and local prosecutors have identified another victim in a case involving a 35-year-old man accused of bribing underage girls for sex using money and alcohol.

The Idaho State Journal in June reported Daniel Andrade, most of recently of Arizona, had been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, one count of enticing a child over the internet and one count of procurement for prostitution, all felonies, for engaging in sexual abuse acts with a 14-year-old girl whom he allegedly bribed with alcohol and money. 