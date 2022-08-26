POCATELLO — Police and local prosecutors have identified another victim in a case involving a 35-year-old man accused of bribing underage girls for sex using money and alcohol.
The Idaho State Journal in June reported Daniel Andrade, most of recently of Arizona, had been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, one count of enticing a child over the internet and one count of procurement for prostitution, all felonies, for engaging in sexual abuse acts with a 14-year-old girl whom he allegedly bribed with alcohol and money.
Prosecutors have since amended the charges against Andrade in that case to add an additional count of lewd conduct against a child, one more count of procurement of prostitution and a count of inducing a person under the age of 18 into prostitution.
Earlier this month, Bannock County prosecutors filed four additional felony charges against Andrade after a Pocatello police investigation uncovered an additional victim, a 15-year-old girl, whom Andrade is accused of sexually abusing with similar bribes, according to police and court records the Journal obtained this week.
The four new felony counts filed against Andrade in connection to the secondary investigation include one count of lewd conduct with a minor, enticing a child over the internet, procurement of prostitution and inducing a person under 18 into prostitution. In all, Andrade faces 11 felony sex crime charges.
Similar to the first, the secondary investigation centered on Snapchat conversations between Andrade and the 15-year-old victim. Police also reviewed body camera footage of an interview a detective conducted with the 15-year-old girl during the initial investigation.
Upon reviewing the Snapchat messages, police observed numerous messages in which Andrade was offering girls anywhere from $300 to $600 to engage in sex acts, police said.
The investigation resulted in the 15-year-old girl participating in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center, during which the girl did not disclose any sexual contact occurred between her and Andrade, according to police reports.
The girl would later contact police and disclose Andrade did in fact pay her in money to engage in sexaul acts on two separate occasions, police said.
Police provided the results of the investigation to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Andrade was officially charged with the additional sex crimes on Aug. 5.
Andrade has remained incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello since the initial police investigation in May. His bond is $200,000 in the initial case and $15,000 on the second case.
Andrade was arraigned on the new charges in magistrate court on Aug. 5. He waived his preliminary hearing in that case on Aug. 16.
He is due back in court on Sept. 6 to be arraigned in district court on all the charges he faces.
If convicted of all 11 felony charges against him, Andrade faces no less than 12 years and up to life in prison.