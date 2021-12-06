Four Idahoans were recently arrested and face felony drug charges following four separate and unrelated East Idaho incidents, according to local police.
Victoria Sage Skinner, 39, has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to distribute following a traffic stop in Pocatello on Friday, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Pocatello police initiated a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near the intersection of North 10th Avenue and East Sherman Street on Thursday, police said. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot and Skinner remained seated in the car’s passenger seat, police said.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 37.9 grams of meth in a clear bag on the passenger side where Skinner was seated, police said. Officers also located a small bag on Skinner’s person containing approximately 21 blue fentanyl pills, police said.
In the center console of the vehicle, officers located another 10 grams of meth and numerous items consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics, including empty bags and a digital scale, police said.
Skinner said that she paid for the meth and was given the fentanyl pills for free, police said.
Skinner was charged with the two felonies, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which her bond was set at $50,000.
Skinner is due back in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony meth trafficking and felony fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute charges, Skinner faces no less than three years and up to life in prison and up to $125,000 in fines.
Joshua Todd Marley, 44, of Pocatello, was charged with felony meth possession on Thursday, according to court records.
Pocatello police observed Marley at a business on the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday and were aware that Marley had several outstanding warrants in Bannock County, according to police reports.
Just before officers contacted Marley, he threw a white crystalline substance on the ground that appeared to be meth, police said.
He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants and charged with felony meth possession, according to police.
Marley appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000 on the new meth possession case.
Marley is due back in court on Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony meth possession charge, Marley faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Dillon Jasper Schifrin, 31, of Sandpoint, was arrested around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving, police said.
Police pulled over a maroon Chevrolet Silverado on Main Street in Pocatello for driving 10 mph on a street marked at 25 mph, police said. Police noted the driver, identified as Schifrin, appeared very nervous and a police canine unit was dispatched to the scene, police said.
The canine indicated there was drugs in the vehicle and search was conducted, said police, adding that a bag of meth was located on the front driver’s seat.
Schifrin was charged with felony meth possession, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Schifrin appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
Schifrin is due back in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony meth possession charge, Schifrin faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Shalese Carma Smith, 24, of Pocatello, was charged with felony meth possession after a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the substance in the back of his patrol car on Sunday, police said.
Before facing the felony meth charge, Smith was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence, though police reports about that incident were not immediately available Monday.
After the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy transported Smith to the Bannock County Jail following the DUI investigation, he located meth in the back seat of his car, police said.
Smith was subsequently charged with felony meth possession and another felony for attempting to conceal evidence, police said.
Smith appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which she was ordered to be released from jail and put on pretrial court services.
Smith is due back in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony meth possession and felony destruction of evidence charges, Schifrin faces up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.