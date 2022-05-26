A Bonneville County man was arrested for Aggravated Assault after an investigation into a Domestic Disturbance.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 E. block of Greenwillow at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and made contact with 25 year old Nickolas Hansen and the reporting party. Deputies were told the victim and Mr. Hansen had been in an argument that ultimately led to Hansen chasing the victim down the street with a knife. The victim was able to get away and secure the knife before calling for help. The victim advised Hansen was yelling saying he was going to kill the victim then himself. The victim also showed Deputies video of Hansen holding the victim on the ground in the garage and delivering multiple strikes to the head a few days prior.
Deputies interviewed Mr. Hansen and noted he was very intoxicated and unable to give consistent answers to questions. Hansen maintained to Deputies that he did not chase the victim with a knife. Deputies had been to the residence the day before after being called to a disturbance and noted both he and the victim were intoxicated and unwilling to cooperate with details of prior physical confrontations.
Mr. Hansen was then placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Aggravated Assault.