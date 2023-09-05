Shaun Patrick Millard

SHELLEY — A convicted sex offender is facing a possible 200-plus year prison sentence after police say parole officers found him in possession of children's underwear and DVDs with numerous child sexual abuse videos and images.

Shaun Patrick Millard, 52, of Shelley, a registered sex offender since 1993 with multiple child sex crime convictions who is also known as Shaun Patrick Conley, was arrested earlier this summer.

(1) comment

puppybuzz

Multiple convictions? Why in god's name is this " " loose in public? What is it going to take to get our prosecutors to see the problem with these types roaming our streets?

Report Add Reply

