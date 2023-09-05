SHELLEY — A convicted sex offender is facing a possible 200-plus year prison sentence after police say parole officers found him in possession of children's underwear and DVDs depicting numerous child sexual abuse material.
Shaun Patrick Millard, 52, of Shelley, a registered sex offender since 1993 with multiple child sex crime convictions who is also known as Shaun Patrick Conley, was arrested earlier this summer.
He was later charged with 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a child using the internet after parole officers searching his home located DVDs containing videos and screenshots of videos of children engaged in sexual acts, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Parole officers searching Millard’s home requested assistance from the Blackfoot Police Department on July 28 and ultimately located a clear sack with four pairs of “little girls" underwear, police said. Officers also located five DVDs containing the child porn at the bottom of the sack, according to the police report.
Millard was arrested on July 28 for parole violations and police continued to investigate his activities.
On Aug. 3, a parent identified one set of the underwear as belonging to their 11-year-old daughter, with the parent telling officers that the girl’s underwear had been coming up missing, police said.
“The parent said (Millard) had been around (their) children on a regular basis,” the police report said.
In total, officers located 23 videos and 38 screenshots of videos contained on the five DVDs seized from Millard's home, according to the police report.
The parent of the 11-year-old girl was shown one of the screenshots and was able to identify the girl in the photo as their daughter, police said.
Millard was subsequently charged with the 23 felony sex crimes, court records show.
He appeared in front of 7th District Judge Cleve Colson for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 18. Millard’s bond was set at $200,000.
Millard on Aug. 31 was bound over to answer in the district court following a contested preliminary hearing presented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Jolley.
Millard is set to be arraigned on all 23 charges in district court on Sept. 18.
“In addition, due to the nature of the offense, this matter has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for federal charges,” Jolley said in a recent news release. “This matter is currently under review by that office.”
If convicted of the 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child using the internet, Millard faces up to 230 years in prison and a fine of up to $230,000.
