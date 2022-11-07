The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records.
Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felony charges and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation.
The charges he faces include five counts of grand theft, three counts of possession of a stolen financial card, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of burglary, eluding, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to law enforcement.
The criminal charges filed against McBee are related to six different criminal cases and multiple different incidents, court records show.
McBee is accused of leading police on a high speed chase on Sept. 18 in a stolen multicolored Jeep Cherokee, though the chase was called off for safety reasons and officers would later locate the vehicle abandoned on the 800 block of Belmont Street.
McBee is charged with felony eluding in connection to the Sept. 18 police chase and the abandoned Jeep Cherokee was seized and eventually searched after a warrant was obtained.
Pocatello Police on Sept. 20 received the report from a resident that their green 2004 Ford Expedition was stolen from outside of their home on the 300 block of N. 12th Ave.
On Sept. 23, Chubbuck police officers located the stolen vehicle abandoned on the 1500 block of Yellowstone Avenue. The Pocatello police officer reviewed Chubbuck police officer body-worn camera footage that showed McBee admitting to that he stole the Ford Expedition, too, according to police reports. He was charged with one count of felony grand theft in relation to that incident.
On Sept. 22, Pocatello police fielded a report from a man who said his 2002 Subaru Outback was stolen from the parking lot at Cherry Springs on Mink Creek, police said. The man told police his iPhone 11, valued at about $400, and wallet were inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
The man was able to use GPS to track his vehicle and cell phone, of which both pings showed the items stationary near the intersection of Philbin Road and U.S. Highway 30.
The officer transported the man back to his vehicle and attempted to lift fingerprints from the car but was only able to lift a partial print, police said.
The man later contacted police and informed them three of his financial cards had been stolen and one of them were used at a gas station on Bannock Highway and at another gas station on Arthur Avenue. The officer responded to both locations and reviewed surveillance camera footage.
One of the gas stations showed a man, later identified as McBee, exiting the stolen Subaru Outback and the other gas station footage showed McBee exiting the stolen Ford Expedition.
The officer attempted to interview McBee about the incident but McBee requested an attorney and police ended the interview.
McBee was subsequently charged with four counts of felony grand theft — one for the vehicle and one for each stolen bank card — and three counts of possessing a stolen financial card. He was also charged with felony burglary for using the stolen bank card at one of the gas stations, court records show.
On Sept. 25, a local man contacted police to report that his white 1997 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from the 1900 block of South Fourth Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 3:45 on Sept. 25.
On Sept. 26, officers received a report that a man was passed out in the driver’s seat of white Jeep Cherokee parked in an alley near the 1100 block of South Second Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with a man who identified himself as Chris King, though officers recognized him from previous interactions as McBee and knew he had multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants out of Bannock and Bingham counties.
McBee was detained on the outstanding warrants and told officers that he had a methamphetamine pipe in his pants pocket before being searched, police said. Officers tested the pipe on scene and it tested positive for meth, police said.
McBee was then arrested on the outstanding warrants. He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to law enforcement.
While being searched at the Bannock County Jail, officers located a small bindle of a white crystalline substance in the coin pocket of McBee’s pants, according to police. The substance would later test positive for meth and McBee was later charged with introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, court records show.
After he was incarcerated, McBee was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in connection to the Sept. 7 theft of a 1988 tan Jeep Cherokee. Officers were able to locate receipts in the Jeep after it was recovered and then identified McBee as the person driving the Jeep when reviewing security camera footage at the businesses that matched the receipts.
Additionally, McBee was also charged with felony burglary and felony possession of a stolen vehicle for stealing a dark colored Ford Explorer and breaking into two other vehicles, a Ford F250 and a Chevrolet Camaro, police said. That incident is alleged to have occurred near the Pine Ridge Mall on Sept. 23.
McBee was identified as a suspect in this case after he was observed on security camera footage at a local gas station with another man who used financial cards removed from the vehicles.
McBee has been arraigned on all 16 felony charges he faces. Collectively, his bond amount is currently $155,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
If convicted of all 16 felony charges filed against him and all sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, meaning one after another, McBee faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 137 years in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $725,000.
