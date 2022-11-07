Christian McBee

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records.

Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felony charges and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation.

