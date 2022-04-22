CHUBBUCK — A 36-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat and put her in a headlock while attempting to strangle her.
James Darcey Murrieta, of Chubbuck, faces one felony count of attempted strangulation following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:42 p.m. on Monday.
Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to a home on the 5000 block of Mesquite Drive for the report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman. Police arrived and located the woman inside the home.
The woman told police that Murrieta was asleep when she got home and that when she woke him up he became verbally aggressive, police said. During the confrontation, the woman said Murrieta grabbed her by the neck with both hands hard enough that she could not breathe, police said. The woman kicked Murrieta in the groin and he released her, police said.
While the woman was trying to get away, Murrieta allegedly grabbed her from behind and put her in a headlock in which he applied pressure to her throat with his bicep and forearm, police said.
The woman was able to get away from Murrieta again, only for him to get her on the ground and proceed to try and strangle her again by placing his forearm on her throat while she was lying face up, police said. The woman reported that at one point during the altercation, Murrieta bit her on the right eye socket, police said.
The officer noted red marks to the woman’s neck and what appeared to be a bite mark that broke skin near her right eyebrow, police said.
Officers contacted Murrieta on the back porch of the residence, though he denied getting into a physical altercation with the woman, police said. Murrieta reported the woman was drunk and everything she was saying was a lie, though officers noted they did not smell alcohol on her breath but they could detect an odor of alcohol coming from Murrieta, police said.
Murrieta was arrested, charged and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, said police, adding that along the way he said, “I hope that (expletive) dies.”
Murrieta appeared in front of 6th District judge David Kress for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Murrieta is due back in court on May 2 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation charge, Murrieta faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.