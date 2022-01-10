CHUBBUCK — A 60-year-old Chubbuck woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly striking a local man with a hammer, court and police records show.
Renda Rene Glover faces one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor obstructing police for the incident, which unfolded during the afternoon on Jan. 5, Pocatello police said.
Around 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 5 a man contacted police to inquire about civil incidents after reporting that his landlord had locked him out of his West Chubbuck Road home, police said.
Story continues below video
The same man dialed 911 a few hours later to report that his landlord, Glover, had struck him several times with a hammer, police said.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with the man who said that Glover eventually let him into the residence but attacked him with a hammer as he was repairing the lock on the front door, police said.
The man showed police a video of him being attacked with a hammer that he recorded with his cell phone, police said. The video depicted Glover coming at the man with a hammer raised above her shoulders, police said. Then Glover can be observed swinging the hammer at the man before the camera shakes and the man can be heard yelling that he is being struck with a hammer, police said.
Police watched as the man kicked in his own front door to gain access to his place of residence. The man then allowed the officers to enter and search his residence, according to police.
Officers located Glover sitting on a bed in a back room and asked her to stand up as she was being arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery, said police, adding that’s when Glover removed her shirt, threw it on the floor and said, “I am not leaving and I am not going to jail.”
Officers were eventually able to detain Glover, assist her in getting dressed and then placed her in the back of a patrol car before transporting her to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Glover appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 6, during which her bond was set at $10,000.
Glover is due back in court on Jan. 13 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor obstructing police charges, Glover faces up to 16 years in prison and a fine of up to $51,000.