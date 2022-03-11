POCATELLO —A 47-year-old local fugitive was arrested Thursday after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase on busy Pocatello streets.
Gordon Patton Graves Jr., of Twin Falls, has been charged with felonies for eluding police and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving without a driver’s license and failing to purchase insurance, according to court records.
The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when Chubbuck police officers spotted Graves, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, at a gas station on the 4500 block of Yellowstone Avenue, police said.
Pocatello police officers followed Graves back to a mobile home park on the 1500 block of Yellowstone Avenue and observed him enter a residence there, police said. Graves exited the home and police say he immediately entered his vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit continued on several residential Pocatello streets, with speeds reaching in excess of 40 mph over the speed limit and Graves running red lights and driving in the opposite lines of travel on numerous occasions, police said.
Near the intersection of West Eldredge and Pole Line roads, police initiated a PIT maneuver, which involved the officer using the front of his patrol car to strike the back quarter-panel of Graves’ vehicle, police said. Graves’ vehicle spun out and then rolled on its side, police added.
Graves could be seen attempting to crawl out of one of the car’s back windows, at which point officers pointed their firearms at him and placed him into handcuffs without further incident, according to police reports.
The officers searched Graves, locating two bags that contained a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth, a syringe and a glass pipe, police said.
Graves was subsequently arrested, charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which his bond was set at $100,000.
Graves is due back in court on March 22 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony eluding and possession of a controlled substance charges, Graves faces up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $65,000.