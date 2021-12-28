POCATELLO — A local woman has agreed to plead guilty to sexually abusing an inmate at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in January 2020 while they were both incarcerated at the facility, according to court records.
Deborah Suzanne Young, 25, of Pocatello, was charged in February with one felony count of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object for allegedly sexually abusing a fellow inmate “against her will by use of force or violence,” according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained earlier this year.
Young on Dec. 17 reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves her pleading guilty to the felony charge of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. In exchange, prosecutors and her Pocatello attorney, Jay Fuson, agreed to recommend a unified prison sentence of 10 years, of which Young must serve at least three years incarcerated before being eligible for parole, according to court records.
Additionally, the plea agreement calls for Young to serve the unified 10-year prison sentence at the same time she is serving a unified nine-year prison sentence in connection to a 2018 felony injury to a child conviction, court records show. The nine-year prison sentence was imposed on Feb. 20 after Young was found to have violated the conditions of her felony probation when she was charged with the felony forcible penetration charge, according to court records.
Young was charged with the felony forcible penetrations charge after an Idaho State Police detective interviewed her and the alleged victim at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center on Dec. 18, 2020, according to police reports.
The alleged victim described to the detective an incident that occurred in January 2020 involving Young forcing an unwanted sex act upon her, court records say.
When the detective interviewed Young, she acknowledged that she forced herself on the alleged victim even though she was asked numerous times to stop, police said. Young stated she ignored the alleged victim’s pleas for her to stop and confirmed the incident occurred in January 2020, according to police.
Young was subsequently charged with the felony forcible penetration by use of a foreign object charge on Feb. 11 and transferred from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center to the Bannock County Jail where she remains incarcerated.
Young was incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in June 2019 after having been found in violation of her felony probation in April 2019. Young was first sentenced to serve seven years of felony probation in March 2018 as part of a plea bargain with Bannock County prosecutors, court records say.
In May 2017, Young, who was 21 years old at the time, was charged with one felony count of rape in Bannock County after becoming pregnant following sexual intercourse with a then-16-year-old boy, according to court records.
In December 2017, Bannock County prosecutors dismissed the rape charge and filed a felony injury to a child charge against Young in its place in relation to the plea bargain, according to court records. She subsequently pleaded guilty to the felony injury to a child charge that same month.
In March 2018, Sixth District Judge Robert Naftz imposed a unified nine-year prison sentence against Young, of which she would have had to serve two years incarcerated before being eligible for parole. However, Naftz suspended the prison time and instead placed Young on felony probation for seven years, court records say.
In March 2019, Young was found to have violated the conditions of her probation for, among several issues, engaging in sexual intercourse with peers of her sexual abuse treatment program, according to court records.
In April 2019, Naftz revoked her probation and restored the unified nine-year prison term but also retained jurisdiction in the case, court records say.
In February, Naftz relinquished the retained jurisdiction and reinstated the unified nine-year prison term, according to court records.
Young is set to officially plead guilty to the felony forcible penetration charge during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Jan. 10, 2022.