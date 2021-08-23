POCATELLO — A 27-year-old local woman has been charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanors for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident following a Saturday incident, according to court records.
The incident began to unfold around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo parking lot on the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a hit-and-run accident that occurred at the McDonald’s parking lot on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
The driver of the car that was struck called Pocatello police to report the accident and followed the car from McDonald’s to Wells Fargo, police said. Upon arrival, police came into contact with the driver of the car that left the scene of the accident, Tracie Breanne Swanson, of Pocatello.
Police said the car was running when they arrived and a woman in the passenger seat was covered in vomit as was the passenger-side door.
Police said they asked Swanson to exit the vehicle and walk to the front of the officer’s patrol vehicle to undergo a field sobriety test, which Swanson did but she stumbled on the way.
When the officer asked if Swanson was OK, she replied, “Yes, I’m just a little drunk,” police said.
Police said they located a half-empty bottle of vodka and several empty single-serving alcohol bottles within plain sight inside of the car.
Swanson failed the field sobriety test and was placed into handcuffs, arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Pocatello Police Department to perform a breathalyzer test, police said.
Swanson provided police with blood alcohol content samples of .193 and .204, of which the latter was more than 2.5 times over the legal limit, according to police.
Swanson’s purse was searched prior to her being transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and police located several prescription medications inside and four blue amphetamine pills wrapped in plastic, police said.
Swanson did not have a prescription for the amphetamine pills and was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in addition to the misdemeanor driving under the influence and open alcoholic beverage container charges.
She was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. She was released from jail on her own recognizance on Monday.
Swanson is due back in court on Aug. 30 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance charge and misdemeanor driving under the influence and open alcoholic beverage container charges, Swanson faces up to 8.5 years in jail and up to $18,000 in fines.