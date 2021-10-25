A 35-year-old Pocatello woman who caused a scene early Friday at Portneuf Medical Center was arrested for injury to a child, battery upon an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.
Pocatello police said they responded to a home in the 600 block of North 14th Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Thursday based on a call about a disturbance involving Leah Louise Canales and her juvenile son.
Police did not disclose the nature of the boy's injury because he is a minor. Police said Canales was not home when they arrived at the residence, and the occupant said she'd left for another residence in the 1900 block of S. Fourth Avenue and that she was intoxicated.
Story continues below video
Police said Canales was subsequently arrested at the Fourth Avenue residence, and she tripped and fell down a flight of stairs while handcuffed and injured her face. Police said Canales wouldn't stop yelling profanities while at the hospital, which disturbed other patients. Furthermore, after she was treated for her injuries and police were escorting her to a patrol car to drive her to the Bannock County Jail, she allegedly banged her head against a window by the hospital exit.
Police said she also kicked an officer in the knee or shin while being escorted to the patrol car.
