POCATELLO — Processing the scene of a serious crime or handling an ongoing critical incident will become much easier for the Pocatello Police Department thanks to a new mobile command center obtained at no additional cost to local taxpayers.
The state-of-the-art command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and was recently crossed off following a donation of more than $400,000 from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization founded in Salt Lake City in 2013 that focuses on rescuing human and sex trafficking victims.
“This is such an awesome addition to our department’s resources,” said Pocatello Police Detectives Capt. Bill Collins. “We can take this mobile command center out to a crime scene, process evidence, conduct interviews and do most of our investigative work right there on the street.”
Pocatello police in a news release Thursday said there isn’t a mobile command center as modern as this throughout the entire state. Collins said Pocatello Police Lt. Chad Higbee worked hand-in-hand with designers and craftsmen at Specialty Vehicle Concepts, Inc., based in Murray, Utah, to customize the command center to fit the exact needs of the department.
“The mobile command center is about 30-feet-long and somewhat looks like the combination of a motorhome and a bread truck,” Collins said. “It has a main room with white boards, several computers and large-screen monitors and a desk that runs the length of both sides. There is a back area that can be closed off and used for conducting private interviews. There are lights and cameras on the exterior of the vehicle and we can even set up one of the monitors outside if needed.”
Collins said he imagines the command center could be utilized for myriad calls for service. If there was a missing person or a wanted suspect roaming neighborhoods, Collins said the footage captured by drones flying overhead could be streamed to any number of the center’s monitors. Evidence technicians and detectives can collect and process evidence of a homicide on scene as opposed to making constant trips back-and-forth from the crime scene and department, he added. At the very least, the large mobile unit could offer officers handling a prolonged critical incident in the middle of the summer or winter a place to cool off or warm up, Collins said.
“We have never had a piece of equipment that allows us to consolidate and conduct various investigative tasks in one place away from the station,” Collins said. “This mobile command center will dramatically increase the department’s ability to investigate crimes in furtherance of successfully completing our mission.”
The command center was built in a modular way that will allow the department to make necessary changes to better suit their needs as more technologies are developed and implemented.
Collins expressed a huge thanks to Operation Underground Railroad for its donation, adding that the department would not have been able to obtain the unit without the large donation .
For now, the command center is plain white, but the department has plans to obtain magnets with the department’s name and patch that can be added or removed depending on the mission at hand.
As the department ramps up its Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Collins said the command center will serve as a valuable resource, something he said he was excited about as it’s relative to the same mission as Operation Underground Railroad.
Pocatello police have planned a ribbon cutting event to commemorate the new addition to the department. The event is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, in front of the Pocatello Police Department.
"We are excited to inform the community of this great addition to the department and express our thanks to Operation Underground Railroad for making this possible,” the department said in its Thursday news release.