POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety and the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a report of suspicious activity that occurred on the Pocatello campus.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m. The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety was informed by the Pocatello Police Department of a possible assailant approaching an individual while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon in the parking lot of University Courts in Pocatello.
An individual was delivering a DoorDash delivery in the area of 1300 S 5th when a man wearing all black with a mask approached her and said, "Hey, stop." Pocatello Police and Public Safety conducted a check of the area and cleared it without incident.
While there are steps you can take to increase your safety and avoid potential dangers, please remember it is never possible to completely eliminate the risk of becoming the victim of a crime. Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe on or near campus, contact Public Safety at (208) 282-2515 for a safety escort, use the Rave Guardian app, or call 911.
At this time, there is no known threat to campus. Report suspicious activity to Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100 or Public Safety at 208-282-2515. If you have any questions about this message, please contact Public Safety at the phone number above or email pubsafe@isu.edu.
