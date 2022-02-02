POCATELLO — Two local men have been arrested and face theft charges after police say one was found in possession of a stolen bank card and another admitted to stealing TVs from a local business.
Mason Dylan Minor, 24, of Pocatello, has been charged with three counts of criminally possessing a financial transaction card and one count of felony grand theft by possession of bank account numbers.
The incident involving Minor began to unfold in November when a Pocatello woman contacted Pocatello police to report that Minor had stolen her debit card and used it without permission, police said.
The woman said the debit card was used to withdraw $103 from a US Bank ATM on Yellowstone Avenue on Nov. 17 and twice on Nov. 18 at a Common Cents on South Fifth Avenue for $82.50 and again for $1.37, police said.
Through the course of investigating the incident in December, Pocatello police officers identified Minor’s vehicle as a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. Police were provided with security camera video from the Common Cents and still photographs from US Bank that showed Minor exiting the truck and using the bank card at both locations, police said.
Police located Minor driving his pickup truck on the 4900 block of South Fifth Avenue and initiated a traffic stop on Jason Avenue near Dolbeer Street, police said.
Minor was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 26, during which his bond was set at $10,000. Minor posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail.
He was set to appear back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level, though he waived his right to that hearing, according to court records.
No trial date has been scheduled in his case yet.
If convicted of all four felony charges against him, Minor faces no less than four years and up to 29 years in prison and up to $155,000 in fines.
Kevin Lamonte Helms, 26, a transient in Pocatello, has been charged with felony grand theft after police say he admitted to stealing multiple TVs from Big Lots on Pocatello Creek Road.
The incident involving Helms began to unfold around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 28 when the manager of Big Lots contacted Pocatello police to report that a suspect in several recent thefts was currently inside the store, police said. The manager described the man as a husky black man with a shaved head and an unusual gait who was wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket, police said.
The officer responded to the area and observed a man matching that description walking across Hiline Road toward Common Cents and then entering the passenger seat of a gold 2006 Nissan Altima, police said. The officer was able to identify the man as Helms from previous confrontations with him, police said.
Helms agreed to let the officer search his person and nothing of interest was located, police said.
The officer then informed Helms of several other thefts that had occurred at Big Lots and that he had been identified as a suspect, said police, adding that Helms then admitted to stealing TV’s from the business.
When asked how many TV’s he had stolen, Helms said, “two or three,” and then said it could have been more, police said.
Helms then told police that he pawned the stolen TV’s at a pawn shop in Pocatello, police said.
The manager at Big Lots told the officer that four TVs had been stolen in recent weeks, three valued at $300 and one valued at $600.
Helms was subsequently charged with felony grand theft, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $20,000. Helms posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail.
He is set to appear back in court on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of the felony grand theft charge, Helms faces no less than one and up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.